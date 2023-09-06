Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirm separation, ask for privacy

After days of speculation, American singer Joe Jonas and British actor Sophie Turner on Wednesday confirmed they have mutually decided to ''amicably end'' their marriage of four years.

The former couple released a joint statement on Instagram, requesting privacy for them and their two daughters.

''After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. ''There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'' Jonas and Turner said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, People magazine reported that Jonas, 34, filed for dissolution of his marriage with the ''Game of Thrones'' star in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court.

In the filing, Jonas has stated that ''the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken''. They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jonas and Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents.

''It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties,'' the documents stated.

Jonas and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released their sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The band recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled.

Turner, who hails from Northampton, England, is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's critically-acclaimed series ''Game of Thrones''. She also portrayed superhero Jean Grey in two ''X-Men'' movies -- ''Apocalypse" (2016) and ''Dark Phoenix'' (2019).

