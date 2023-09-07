Left Menu

Wedding bells! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s reception invite goes viral

The much-anticipated wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. The wedding preparations are in full swing. On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:42 IST
Wedding bells! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s reception invite goes viral
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. The wedding preparations are in full swing. On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral on social media.

The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride's family and location. The card read, "Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And  Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh."

A reception will take place in Taj Chandigarh on September 30. Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023