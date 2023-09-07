Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share a tight hug in this adorable picture

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added a romantic touch to her Thursday morning. Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a mushy picture with husband Anand Ahuja.

In the image, we can see Sonam giving a tight hug to Anand. "My everything #everydayphenomenal," she captioned the post.

The image is from Sonam and Anand's son Vaayu's traditional birthday celebrations. Reacting to the post, Anand dropped a heartfelt comment.

"The world is not imperfect, or ona slow path towards perfection, no, it is perfect in every moment." #everydayphenomenal," he wrote. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam has signed two new projects.

The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well." (ANI)

