‘Jawan’ mania grips Srinagar as SRK starrer opens to packed houses

The hoopla and feverish public anticipation around the release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' was in evidence in Srinagar as much as it was in other parts of the country. And, as was widely expected, the film, directed by Atlee and also starring southern belle Nayanthara, opened to a bumper response in the city with all theatres reporting houseful screenings.

The hoopla and feverish public anticipation around the release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' was in evidence in Srinagar as much as it was in other parts of the country. And, as was widely expected, the film, directed by Atlee and also starring southern belle Nayanthara, opened to a bumper response in the city with all theatres reporting houseful screenings. As moviegoers across the country flocked to theatres to watch the 'Badshah' in an action-packed massy avatar, the 'Jawan' fever gripped Srinagar as well with the film going houseful in the city's lone multiplex.

A fan told ANI, "We have set high hopes on this movie as the reviews are very good. I am very excited." Another moviegoer, Vinayak, said, "Jawan is a massy entertainer. SRK collaborated with Atlee for 'Jawan'. I am big fan of Atlee's work. Everyone should watch this film."

Elsewhere, in Mumbai, 'Jawan' mania brought fans of SRK to Gaiety Galaxy Theatre at midnight where they waited anxiously for the theatre's gates to open. In Chennai, fans were spotted offering milk and garland on King Khan's massive poster. They also danced to drumbeats outside a theatre in Chennai. Some crazed SRK fans even turned up in the bandaged avatar as the superstar in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in the film. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh described 'Jawan' as a "mega blockbuster."

"OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A hardcore masala entertainer that's sure to stand tall in #SRK's filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is (fire)… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both. #JawanReview," he posted on X. Before the blockbuster arrived in theatres, Shah Rukh attended a grand pre-release event in Chennai and also visited Dubai where theatrical trailer of 'Jawan' was played at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The superstar also offered prayers at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. He also sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

'Jawan' marks the second release of SRK this year after 'Pathaan'. (ANI)

