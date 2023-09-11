Anil Kapoor to attend ‘Thank You For Coming’ world premiere at TIFF

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:36 IST
Bollywood actor-producer Anil Kapoor on Monday said he will be attending the world premiere of his upcoming production "Thank You For Coming" at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, the film follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a single girl in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. The film is directed by Karan Boolani from a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

The gala premier of the movie is scheduled to take place on September 15 at Roy Thompson Hall.

"I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since 'Slumdog Millionaire'! That year, I travelled to all the festivals from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between. The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So, TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! ''I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a producer. 'Thank You For Coming' has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm grateful to be a part of its showcase on such a hallowed platform," Kapoor said in a statement.

The cast of the movie including actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi will attend the festival, along with producers Ektaa R Kapoor and director Karan Boolani.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, "Thank You For Coming" will release theatrically worldwide on October 6.

