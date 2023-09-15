Left Menu

Man gets 10 years in jail for raping woman suffering from psychiatric issues

A sessions court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to ten years in jail for raping a young woman suffering from psychiatric issues, saying that his act demonstrated an inhuman mind.The 19-year-old victim died before she could testify at the trial, but the court accepted the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.The facts show that the accused has taken disadvantage of the mental condition of the victim and raped her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:06 IST
Man gets 10 years in jail for raping woman suffering from psychiatric issues
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to ten years in jail for raping a young woman suffering from psychiatric issues, saying that his act demonstrated an ''inhuman mind''.

The 19-year-old victim died before she could testify at the trial, but the court accepted the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

''The facts show that the accused has taken disadvantage of the mental condition of the victim and raped her. It demonstrates inhuman mind of the accused,'' additional sessions judge Priya Bankar said in the September 12 judgement.

The detailed order became available on Friday.

As per the prosecution, the man raped the woman behind a cinema hall in the suburban Ghatkopar area. She was not capable of giving consent to sexual intercourse due to her mental illness, it said.

Her aunt told the court that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the time.

Another witness testified that he had seen the accused sexually assaulting the woman.

The court held that there was no reason to disbelieve the evidence of prosecution witnesses, and convicted the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept 19

BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023