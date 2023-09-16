Left Menu

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth, they said in the joint statement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:05 IST
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in the joint statement. Their separation was first reported by People magazine.

They said the statement would be their only one on their breakup. They added that their family is their highest priority and that they'll undertake "this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness." A representative confirmed the statement to The Associated Press Friday.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18. Jackman also ascended to become a major star in Hollywood and on Broadway.

In April, Jackman celebrated their 27th anniversary with a tribute on Instagram.

"I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life," he wrote. "Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept 19

BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023