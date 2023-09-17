Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return
Actor Drew Barrymore issued a video apology to striking Hollywood writers on Friday but said she will go forward with plans to resume her talk show next week. Barrymore has been subject to protests by members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who argue that she is violating terms of their work stoppage by filming new episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The first is scheduled to air on Monday.
