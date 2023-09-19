Left Menu

'Money Heist' spin-off series 'Berlin' to premiere on Netflix on December 29

From the world of Money Heist, BERLIN premieres December 29, Netflix posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.According to Netflix, Berlin follows one of the most extraordinary heists pulled off by the titular character.There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one love, and a payday worth millions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:34 IST
'Money Heist' spin-off series 'Berlin' to premiere on Netflix on December 29
  • Country:
  • United States

"Money Heist" spin-off series ''Berlin'', centering on popular character Berlin, will make its debut on Netflix on December 29.

The streaming service confirmed the release date on its social media handles as it unveiled a teaser of the show, which will see actor Pedro Alonso returning to play Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin.

''Where others see risk, he sees excitement and adrenaline. From the world of 'Money Heist', 'BERLIN' premieres December 29,'' Netflix posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Netflix, ''Berlin'' follows one of the most extraordinary heists pulled off by the titular character.

''There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They're what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn't gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint.

''This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he'll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he's ever stolen with,'' the official plotline read.

''Berlin'' will also feature Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begona Vargas, Julio Pena Fernandez and Joel Sanchez.

Itziar Ituno and Najwa Nimri, the original stars of ''Money Heist'', also star in the series, reprising their roles of policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, respectively. ''Berlin'' comes from showrunner Alex Pina, who is also creator of the parent show, with Esther Martinez Lobato as a writer. The series is directed by Albert Pinto, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023