Krystal Opens Up About Filming 'Cobweb' Sex Scene with Oh Jung Se

Krystal Jung, the renowned actress, recently shared insights about her experience working on the upcoming movie 'Cobweb,' including filming a pivotal sex scene with co-star Oh Jung Se. 'Cobweb,' set in the 1970s, delves into the chaos surrounding Director Kim (Song Kang Ho) as he attempts to reshoot the ending of his already-filmed masterpiece, "Cobweb."

Krystal Jung, who plays rising star actress Han Yu Rim in the film, revealed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I met Director Kim about 4 to 5 years ago at an event, and even before reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it." She expressed her fascination with the 1970s era portrayed in the movie, explaining, "It’s an era I never got to experience, so I wanted to get a taste of it through this film."

Diving deep into her character, Krystal found the role of a 'rising star' too enticing to resist, stating, "It felt like I was able to live out my 1970s superstar fantasies. In terms of my passion for delivering a good performance, I think some aspects of me are reflected in Han Yu Rim."

Krystal also discussed her excitement about embodying the vintage style, exclaiming, "Every day felt like I was wearing a Halloween costume. Going light on makeup felt like going bare-faced. I’ve always wanted to try 1970s hair and makeup, so Cobweb was packed with reasons for me to join the cast."

In a playful twist, Oh Jung Se, who plays top star Kang Ho Se, issued an apology during an interview for their intimate scene in the film. Krystal addressed this, explaining, "It was a scene in the movie inside the movie and was necessary, so it was carried out smoothly and without difficulties."

Krystal also praised Oh Jung Se's contributions to the project, saying, "He’s been a huge help. The guy’s like an idea bank, and he’s really good with ad-libs. Thanks to him, I was able to enjoy some spontaneous acting moments." She continued, "His sweet personality made it easy to get into the role. It was truly a fantastic experience."

'Cobweb' is set to hit theaters on the 27, promising an engaging journey back to the 1970s and showcasing Krystal and Oh Jung Se's captivating performances.

