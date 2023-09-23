Left Menu

After caste discrimination incident, Kerala Devaswom Minister receives heart-warming gesture from musician

A video of noted music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri holding the hand of Kerala Temple Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan while lighting the traditional lamp at a public function has gone viral.The video surfaced days after the Devaswom Minister had alleged that he faced caste discrimination at a temple function in Kannur district.In the video clip, Kaithapram, as he is popularly known, is seen holding the hand of Radhakrishnan to light the traditional lamp at an event to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Friday at Cherthala near here.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:45 IST
After caste discrimination incident, Kerala Devaswom Minister receives heart-warming gesture from musician
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A video of noted music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri holding the hand of Kerala Temple Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan while lighting the traditional lamp at a public function has gone viral.

The video surfaced days after the Devaswom Minister had alleged that he faced caste discrimination at a temple function in Kannur district.

In the video clip, Kaithapram, as he is popularly known, is seen holding the hand of Radhakrishnan to light the traditional lamp at an event to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Friday at Cherthala near here. ''There is no discrimination,'' Kaithapram is seen saying in it. Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the SC community, had claimed that two priests of the shrine had declined to hand him the small lamp used to light a bigger lamp and instead kept it on the ground.

The minister's disclosure sparked outrage in the state. Denying the allegations, an organisation of traditional high priests in the state had claimed that the alleged untouchability incident against Radhakrishnan was a ''misunderstanding'' of the rituals and that no individual is discriminated against in temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023