Famous Tripura Rosem player Thanga Darlong dies at 103

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:22 IST
Thanga Darlong Image Credit: Wikipedia
Famous Tripura musician Thanga Darlong, a Padma Shri awardee died of old-age-related ailments, officials said on Monday.

The 103-year-old widely revered Rosem player was admitted to Kailashahar District hospital on November 15 following the instruction of Chief Minister Manik Saha. He died on Sunday.

Saha on Sunday took to Facebook to condole the death of a legendary folk player. ''I am deeply saddened by the demise of famous Rosem (bamboo-made flute) player and Padma Shri awardee and folk music artist Thanga Darling. I express my condolences to all the members of the bereaved families including well-wishers. May God give them strength to bear this sorrow of separation and may his departed soul rest in peace,'' the CM said.

Born on July 20, 1920, in Tripura's Muruai village of Unakoti district, Thanga Darlong got training from his father. Darlong had attended several traditional music festivals.

Darlong was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2019 for his contribution in popularising indigenous music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

