Reacher Season 3 Confirmed! Countdown to Season 2 Premiere Begins

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:29 IST
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
In an exciting development for fans of the hit series "Reacher," Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the production of the third season, even before the highly awaited Season 2 makes its debut.

A special video message sent directly from the set by the show's lead, Alan Ritchson, who embodies the character of Jack Reacher, was showcased at the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil. This exclusive sneak peek not only confirmed the ongoing work on Season 3 but also treated fans to a glimpse of the upcoming Season 2.

Reacher Season 2 is set to adapt Lee Child's book "Bad Luck And Trouble," the 11th installment in the series. The official synopsis outlines a gripping plot involving Jack Reacher and his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, facing mysterious and brutal murders. As the stakes rise, questions of betrayal loom large, leading Reacher and his team on a relentless quest for truth and justice.

Fans won't have to wait much longer for the second season, as "Reacher" is scheduled to return to screens on the 12th of this month. However, an intriguing twist in the release date for Season 2 has surfaced. While an official announcement is pending, a captured screenshot hints at a potential earlier release on December 14 at 7 PM EST, contrary to the initially stated December 15.

Reacher Season 2 comprises eight episodes in total, with a weekly release format following the premiere of the initial three episodes. As anticipation builds for the imminent Season 2, the confirmation of Season 3 adds to the excitement, assuring fans that there's more of Jack Reacher's gripping investigations to look forward to on Amazon Prime Video in the future.

