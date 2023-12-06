Berlin: A Closer Look at Money Heist Spin-off Releasing Soon!

Get ready for an exhilarating journey into the intricacies of the criminal underworld as the highly anticipated Money Heist spin-off, "Berlin," is poised to make its debut on December 29, offering a captivating exploration of the enigmatic character's backstory.

This original Spanish heist crime drama, renowned for its suspenseful storytelling, initially unfolded with two meticulously planned heists orchestrated by the brilliant Professor—targeting the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. The narrative, ingeniously crafted, unfolds from the perspective of one of the daring robbers, employing a real-time-like fashion enriched with flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and the touch of an unreliable narrator, adding layers of complexity to the gripping tale.

Berlin, whose true identity is Andrés de Fonollosa—a terminally ill jewel thief and the trusted second-in-command to the Professor, the mastermind orchestrating these audacious heists. Devotees of the original series bore witness to Berlin's poignant storyline, marked by a terminal illness that ultimately led to his heroic sacrifice for the crew he held dear.

Now, in the Money Heist Spin-off Berlin series, the narrative delves deeper into Berlin's past through poignant flashbacks, unraveling his integral role in planning the Bank of Spain heist and his emotionally charged romantic entanglement with Tatiana. Berlin's character emerges as a multilingual genius, showcasing proficiency in languages such as English, Italian, and Portuguese, further enhancing the enigma surrounding him.

Pedro Alonso returns to play Berlin, leading a fantastic cast including Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Joel Sánchez, Tristán Ulloa, and more. While these actors might be new to American audiences, they bring a wealth of talent to the table. Watch the Berlin poster below.

The series is the brainchild of Álex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, serving as the showrunner, with Esther Martínez Lobato as a writer. Given the massive success of Money Heist, the anticipation for Berlin is sky-high.

To give fans a sneak peek, Netflix has released a video introducing the Berlin characters, showcasing the cunning and sharp-witted jewel thief, Andrés de Fonollosa.

Watche the Berlin trailer below.

As the release date of December 29, 2023, approaches, fans are gearing up to once again witness Pedro Alonso's outstanding performance.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on Berlin and other exciting Netflix foreign language series.