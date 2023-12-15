Squid Game Season 2: Filming Underway with Tight Security Measures

The globally acclaimed Squid Game is gearing up for a riveting return with its second season on Netflix. Commencing in July 2023, the filming process is set to span a robust ten months, promising audiences a more exhilarating experience with Squid Game 2, featuring the stellar cast of Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon.

As of November 2023, the highly anticipated series has been in full swing, shedding light on the stringent security protocols adopted during production. Yang Dong Geun, a versatile talent in the realms of singing and acting, shared behind-the-scenes insights on the SBS show Dolsing Fourmen on December 12, KST. He detailed the daily ritual of cast and crew signing confidentiality agreements, coupled with the standard practice of securing cell phone cameras with tape to prevent any leaks.

The show's creator, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has been adamant about upholding robust security measures. Even with the confirmation of the second season, he has steadfastly kept details about the upcoming games under wraps, avoiding any spoilers.

Expectations are soaring for Squid game S2, given the unprecedented success of Squid Game, which became a global sensation upon its release in September 2021. The series etched its name in Netflix history as the most-watched show ever, boasting the highest viewing time and clinching six Emmy Awards.

Squid Game unfolds as a gripping thriller, revolving around a peculiar game competition featuring childhood games like Red Light, Green Light, and Tug of War. The 456 players, grappling with financial crises, vie for the grand prize of USD 38.6 million. The stakes intensify as losing players in each round confront brutal consequences.

While some character arcs concluded in the first part, Squid Game 2 will witness the return of key members from the original cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo. Joining the ensemble are new faces like Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Jin Wook, Won Ji An, and more.

As of now, the release date for Squid Game Season 2 remains undisclosed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest updates on this eagerly anticipated South Korean drama.