Chiranjeevi meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence

South superstar Chiranjeevi on Monday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:15 IST
Chiranjeevi, CM Revanth Reddy (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The actor exchanged warm greetings with the CM.

Several pictures from the meeting are currently surfacing on social media. In the pictures, the actor could be seen donning a white shirt paired with blue jeans. However CM Reddy wore a white shirt which he paired with black pants. He completed his look with brown shawl.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy entertainer titled 'Mega 156'. The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with 'Bimbisara'. 'Mega 156' is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

