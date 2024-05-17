Considering South as separate country 'highly objectionable': Shah counters KTR
In an interview with ANI, Shah said, "This country can never be divided again. A senior Congress leader had said that divide North India and South India, and Congress did not distance itself from this statement. The people of the country should think about the agenda of Congress."
- Country:
- India
Reacting strongly to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao's remarks on the North-South divide, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said considering the South as a separate country was 'highly objectionable.' In an interview with ANI, Shah said, "This country can never be divided again. A senior Congress leader had said that divide North India and South India, and Congress did not distance itself from this statement. The people of the country should think about the agenda of Congress."
"If someone says that the South is a separate country then it is highly objectionable," Shah said. Asserting that the BJP will perform better in South India in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Home Minister said, "The BJP is going to become the largest party in five southern states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka."
Speaking to ANI last week, BRS leader KT Rama Rao said 'North India is a different country altogether.' "It is a different country altogether. It is a different world. I am not saying it literally but it is practically a different country. I think the issues that are centred here are different than the issues in the South. People here think differently," KTR had said. "That's why the BJP is not able to deepen its footprints in the South," he added.
Speaking on the per capita income, the BRS leader claimed that Telangana is at Rs 357, which is the highest compared to some other states in Northern India. "We are at 357 in Telangana, Bihar is at 57 and UP is at 87 or something. It's a fact that it's a different country. It's the fault of the governments that they are not able to provide good administration. Their priorities were all in the wrong place. They seem to be content with keeping their people backwards and just getting votes by playing on emotions. That's not the case in the South. We, here focus on big and real issues," KTR said.
Drawing a comparison of progress and development for the southern states, he said, "Look at Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The infrastructure, the education and literacy levels, and healthcare parameters. Look at any index. We are far ahead of any other state, especially in the Hindi hinterland." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address poll rally in North Goa on Friday
Sure, here are some alternative headlines: FIR against Amit Shah for alleged violation of election code in Hyderabad Police file case against Amit Shah in Hyderabad for poll code violation BJP leader Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad FIR against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over poll code violation in Hyderabad Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation FIR against Amit Shah for alleged violation of poll code during Hyderabad rally Hyderabad police file FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad FIR against Amit Shah over alleged poll code violation in Hyderabad Police register FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad Amit Shah booked for poll code violation during Hyderabad rally FIR against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation in Hyderabad Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation during rally FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad rally BJP leader Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad rally FIR against Amit Shah over alleged poll code violation during Hyderabad rally Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation during rally I have tried to make these headlines more concise and informative. I have also included more specific details about the alleged violation of the election code.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress or BJP - Which prioritizes 'family' or 'tradition'?
Union Home Minister on Ex-Pak Minister's Comments
Union Home Secretary reviews situation following hoax emails received by Delhi schools: MHA