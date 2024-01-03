Left Menu

Have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting: Selena Gomez

Actor-singer Selena Gomez says going forward she would like to focus more on acting as she might just hang up her boots after her next potential album. While she had fun on music tours, Gomez said she realised acting would be something to settle on eventually while working on the popular Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place 2007.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:57 IST
Have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting: Selena Gomez
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-singer Selena Gomez says going forward she would like to focus more on acting as she might just hang up her boots after her next potential album. While she had fun on music tours, Gomez said she realised acting would be something to ''settle on'' eventually while working on the popular Disney Channel sitcom ''Wizards of Waverly Place'' (2007). Known for various collaborative singles such as ''We Don't Talk Anymore'', ''Taki Taki'', and ''Calm Down (Remix)'', the 31-year-old also has albums ''Revival'', ''Rare'', and ''Revelacion'', which came out in 2021, to her credit.

''I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time ('Wizards') and I just found it really fun. ''I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on. I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting. I am going to wanna chill because I'm tired,'' she said in Tuesday's episode of the ''Smartless'' podcast.

Gomez, who will next be seen in the fourth season of Hulu's ''Only Murders in the Building'', said she always wanted to be an actor. ''I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else. I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024