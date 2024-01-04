Shooting of 'Gutar Gu' season 2 started

Left Menu

Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's production house, Sikhya Entertainment, in Gutar Gu Season 1, Ritu and Anuj navigated complex relationships, portraying diverse facets of teenage romance amidst difficult situations, exploring various shades of love. The sophomore season will focus on their journeys ahead, amidst new challenges, managing life, careers, and expectations from each other.

04-01-2024
Pics from Gutar Gu set (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The shooting for the second season of 'Gutar Gu' has started. Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's production house, Sikhya Entertainment, in Gutar Gu Season 1, Ritu and Anuj navigated complex relationships, portraying diverse facets of teenage romance amidst difficult situations, exploring various shades of love. The sophomore season will focus on their journeys ahead, amidst new challenges, managing life, careers, and expectations from each other.

Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur headline the show. Sharing her excitement about the show, Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer, Sikhya Entertainment, said, "The Story of Gutar Gu, is very close to our hearts at Sikhya. After an outpour of love for Ritu and Anuj's short story in Gupt Gyaan, to come back together with phenomenal Director Saqib Pandor and explore the story in a series format was truly an exciting opportunity. With so much love and support for Season 1, we thought it was only best to see where Ritu and Anuj's love takes them next. We're excited to take you yet again on a nostalgic ride, exploring new challenges of teenage love in an all-new season of Gutar Gu."

Director Saqib Pandor also shared details about the show. "Gutar Gu started as an innocent story of two young lovers in Bhopal, but the magnitude of success and love we have received for the show and its characters on Amazon miniTV has truly empowered us to dream of another season. That's the best reward one can get as a filmmaker, where audiences are eager to know what's next for their beloved characters. We're ready for this love story, to go the distance," he said.

'Gutar Gu' season 2 will be out on Amazon miniTV this year. (ANI)

