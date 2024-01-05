Left Menu

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday dismissed all the rumours referring to a new Dharma Productions film.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 20:18 IST
Karan Johar dismisses 'Dulhania 3' rumours
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday dismissed all the rumours referring to a new Dharma Productions film. Taking to Instagram, KJo penned a note on his stories which reads, "Every morning I wake upto news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

Recently, several reports suggested that actor Janhvi Kapoor will be replacing actor Alia Bhatt in the third instalment of the 'Dulhania' franchise. Reports also suggested that both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will not be a part of 'Dulhania 3'.

However, an official announcement of the third instalment of the hit franchise is still awaited. The Dulhania series of films by Dharma Productions featured Alia and Varun in the films 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

He is currently seen hosting his popular talk show 'Koffee with karan Season 8' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. On the film front, he has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

