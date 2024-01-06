Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor attends 'Animal' success bash with wife Alia, mom Neetu Kapoor

On Saturday night, the makers of 'Animal' organised a success party for the film's cast and crew. Ranbir Kapoor, who headlined the film, marked an entry at the venue with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Anil Kapoor.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:06 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday night, the makers of 'Animal' organised a success party for the film's cast and crew. Ranbir Kapoor, who headlined the film, marked an entry at the venue with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Anil Kapoor. The entire family happily posed for the shutterbugs. Alia and Ranbir also posed separately, and no doubt, the two looked super stylish.

Alia wore a sexy blue dress. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a black velvet blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black pants. Neetu Kapoor wore a denim shirt and denim jeans. She elevated her look with a white blazer. Animal's antagonist Bobby Deol, too, made a stylish entry.

Don't forget to catch a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, who essayed the role of Ranbir's father in the film. 'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

Prem Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

