Raj Sadan, old temples lit up ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Raj Sadan, the grand residence of the erstwhile Raja of Ayodhya, various temples and other buildings here have been lit up ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, giving a feel of early Diwali festivities in the city.

The entire temple town is in the grip of a religious fervour as the ancient 'Ayodhya Nagari' has been tastefully decorated, especially the Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces of what the government terms as the 'Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya'.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as saffron flags dot buildings in the temple town which has been revamped for the big day.

While the temple town is expected to dazzle on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha', many households, temples and other buildings have already been lit up.

The Raj Sadan, home to the erstwhile royal family of Ayodhya, particularly stands out with its brilliant illumination.

Scores of people, local and visitors, converged in front of its ornate gateway -- 'Laxmidwar' -- to take pictures or click selfies.

An image of Lord Ram holding his bow and arrow and chant of 'Jai Shri Ram', made with decorative lights adorn the top of the facade which also has a vintage clock.

A chandelier has been mounted beneath the arches of the gateway and lights added on the two arched wings, making its embellished frontage glow with elegance.

Gaddamidhi Teja (23), an MBA student from Telangana's Hyderabad, who is in Ayodhya, admired the illumination of the grand gateway.

Prabharaj Palace, a lodge that opened a couple of months ago in Begumpura area, has adorned the property with lights.

''We have done it for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. On January 22, entire Ayodhya will glow with pride and happiness. We will also keep the illumination for the next few days,'' Deepak, a managerial staff at the lodge, told PTI.

A banner-size poster of the Ram temple has been mounted in its lobby, as Ayodhya is getting immersed in the spirit of Lord Ram, or as locals say, ''Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai''.

The building of the Ramcharitmanas Bhawan, an old temple in Ayodhya, has been tastefully decked up with beautiful lights.

Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with art works depicting Lord Ram, including cut-outs of bow and arrow, and ornamental lamp posts are carrying designs themed on the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak'.

''Shubh Ghadi Aayi'', ''Taiyar hai Ayodhya dham, virajenge Shree Ram'' and ''Ram fir lautenge'', ''Ayodhya me Ram rajya'' are among the slogans on posters and hoardings splashed across the temple town ahead of the consecration ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries.

