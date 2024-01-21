Pied piper of Ayodhya singing Lord Krishna's praise in Ram Lalla's home

Attired in vibrant colours with a big turban on his head and silver jewellery embellishing his hand and feet, a man plays mellifluous tunes on his bamboo flute spreading the praise of Lord Krishna in the land of Lord Ram.

Meet Swami Adbhut from Ujjain, who has been dressing up in Lord Krishan's attire for the past 16 years. He claimed that he maintains this appearance throughout the day.

''The entire world is imbued in the spirit of Lord Krishna. Both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are manifestations of the same divine essence,'' he said, adding that he is in Ayodhya for the consecration event of January 22 and to ''behold the divine presence of the Lord''.

While in Ayodhya, he displays an image of Lord Krishna and plays his flute while keeping the rhythm by jingling his anklets.

The combination of his radiant presence and musical prowess left onlookers mesmerised. From Lata Mangeshkar crossing to Nayagahat and Guptar Ghat, wherever he goes in the temple town, people line up to take selfies with him and he complies with their requests patiently.

Not only that, he also calmed the curiosity of those eager to learn more about him.

Talking to the PTI, Swami Adbhut said the stories of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna converge in Ayodhya, creating an atmosphere saturated with spiritual significance. Asked how the idea of dressing up this came to his mind, Swami Adbhut, who did not like to disclose much about himself, said he had a dream following which he started remaining dressed like Lord Krishna to spread His message.

When asked about his source of earnings, Swami, a graduate, said that he does not take money from anyone. He sees his visit to Ayodhya as a pilgrimage to witness the culmination of a spiritual renaissance.

As Ayodhya resonated with a harmonious blend of curiosity, devotion, and celebration, the city embraced the presence of this extraordinary Swami, who said that he visited the place earlier too, but this time it had a different feeling for him.

The whole of the city is steeped in religious spirit with its streets filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as devotees wait eagerly for the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple on January 22 to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

