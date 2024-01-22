Left Menu

PM Modi, BJP leaders light 'Ram Jyoti' at their homes after Ram temple consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several other BJP leaders lit diyas lamps at their residence on Monday following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The prime minister had urged the devotees to light Ram Jyoti at home and celebrate a mini Diwali to mark the consecration ceremony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:15 IST
PM Modi, BJP leaders light 'Ram Jyoti' at their homes after Ram temple consecration
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several other BJP leaders lit 'diyas' (lamps) at their residence on Monday following the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Modi took to X to share photos lighting a 'diya' in front of a photograph of the Ram statue from the Ayodhya temple at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The prime minister had urged the devotees to light 'Ram Jyoti' at home and celebrate a 'mini Diwali' to mark the consecration ceremony. The defence minister also shared photographs on X lighting a 'Ram Jyoti' at his residence. ''Today Ram Lalla is seated in his new, divine and grand temple in Ayodhya Dham. The whole country is celebrating Diwali. On this auspicious occasion, lighting a 'Ram Jyoti' at home with family,'' Singh said. Gadkari was joined at his residence by the students from a school for hearing impaired children, who participated in the prayers with the minister and his family. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also lit a 'diya' at his residence here and said this is a ''historic day''. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television and social media at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony took place -- a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024