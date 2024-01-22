Allahabad University students unveil huge rangoli of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya temple

A huge 3D rangoli featuring Ram Lalla and Ayodhya Ram Mandir, made by a group of students at the Allahabad University, was unveiled at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad camp in the Magh Mela area here on Monday.

The unveiling of the 3D rangoli took place at noon to celebrate the consecration at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prayagraj city was drenched in religious fervour on Monday with Sunder Kand recitals at Hanumat Niketan Temple in Civil Lines and a live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony for people gathered at Magh Mela area.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Rashtriya Kala Manch, which was involved in making the 50x30 feet rangoli, used 321 kg of natural colours for it, the ABVP said.

ABVP's state media convenor Abhinav Mishra claimed the 3D rangoli is the largest in the world in its category.

Forty ABVP students from the university were involved in making the rangoli. They began the process on January 19.

Aanchal Singh, state co-secretary of ABVP, said, ''On the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha, the construction of this magnificent picture symbolises the first step towards the reconstruction embodied by the Ram temple in India.'' ''A significant number of people are flocking to witness the beauty of this grand depiction of Shri Ram and Ayodhya temple, said Sachin Singh Rajkumar, secretary, ABVP, Prayag Mahanagar.

To mark the consecration ceremony, crackers were burst at several places in the city. Bhandaras have been set up in the city and sweets are being distributed to devotees.

Sanatan Ekta Mission President Ashok Pathak said there is an atmosphere of joy and happiness in the entire city.

Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Vajpayee organised a Sunder Kand recital at Hanumat Niketan, his public relations officer Lal Saheb said.

Magh Mela officer-in-charge Dayanand Prasad the entire fair area will be lit up with lamps in the evening.

Several processions, including a tableaux of Lord Ram and Sita by Patharchatti Ramlila Committee, were taken out at different places in the city.

RSS official Dr Murar Ji Tripathi said that 'kirtan', 'bhajans' and 'bhandaras' have been organised in several of temples in Yamuna Nagar. The 'pran pratishtha' was live telecast on LED screens at 11 places, which was watched by lakhs of people.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's public relations officer Ashwani Mishra said 'acharyas' and students of Maharishi Bhardwaj Ved Vidyalaya offered prayers at the VHP's state office Kesar Bhawan.

