Priyanka Chopra hops on to 'Let's see you at 21' trend, says "learnt a lot since then"

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a stroll down memory lane and shared several pictures of herself from her early 20s. The first image shows Priyanka smiling.

"Let's see you at 21," she captioned the picture. Another photo features her in an animal print bikini top and brown leather pants.

"Learnt a lot since then," she wrote alongside the image. The last image shows Desi Girl in a short denim skirt and a silver top.

Priyanka captioned the click as, "bronzer." Priyanka is one of the biggest stars in the country. Over the past few years, she has represented India on the global platform and has carved her place in Hollywood. Many say what Priyanka has done for the representation of Asian actors in Hollywood, only a few could've achieved!

Her journey is truly inspirational. She was just 18 when she won the coveted Miss World crown. It's been decades now and there's not a single moment when Priyanka has not made her fans proud.(ANI)

