Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra hops on to 'Let's see you at 21' trend, says "learnt a lot since then"

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a stroll down memory lane and shared several pictures of herself from her early 20s.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:25 IST
Priyanka Chopra hops on to 'Let's see you at 21' trend, says "learnt a lot since then"
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a stroll down memory lane and shared several pictures of herself from her early 20s. The first image shows Priyanka smiling.

"Let's see you at 21," she captioned the picture. Another photo features her in an animal print bikini top and brown leather pants.

"Learnt a lot since then," she wrote alongside the image. The last image shows Desi Girl in a short denim skirt and a silver top.

Priyanka captioned the click as, "bronzer." Priyanka is one of the biggest stars in the country. Over the past few years, she has represented India on the global platform and has carved her place in Hollywood. Many say what Priyanka has done for the representation of Asian actors in Hollywood, only a few could've achieved!

Her journey is truly inspirational. She was just 18 when she won the coveted Miss World crown. It's been decades now and there's not a single moment when Priyanka has not made her fans proud.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024