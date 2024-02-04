Left Menu

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

Britains King Charles III has appointed his first female equerry, who will act as the monarchs eyes and ears on most of his overseas visits and tours.Captain Kat Anderson, 33, is an officer with the Royal Artillery who has previously worked for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.She will be the Kings new assistant equerry and help oversee the running of the monarchys diary of official engagements while joining royal family members on public duties and global tours.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:00 IST
Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles III has appointed his first female equerry, who will act as the monarch's eyes and ears on most of his overseas visits and tours.

Captain Kat Anderson, 33, is an officer with the Royal Artillery who has previously worked for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She will be the King's new assistant equerry and help oversee the running of the monarchy's diary of official engagements while joining royal family members on public duties and global tours. Captain Anderson's job will see her join the King on official engagements as well as help his guests during meetings with dignitaries. She will also help him with military matters.

Often described as the Royal 'eyes and ears', equerries are considered extremely important figures for the running of the monarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024