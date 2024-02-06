Left Menu

"Hugely gratifying to see 'Black' receiving so much love": Rani on film's OTT release

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rani Mukerji's iconic film recently marked its debut on OTT.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:55 IST
"Hugely gratifying to see 'Black' receiving so much love": Rani on film's OTT release
Actor Rani Mukerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rani Mukerji's iconic film recently marked its debut on OTT. The digital journey of 'Black' kickstarted on February 4 on Netflix to mark 19 years of the film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Interestingly, it's been almost 20 years since the film was released and to date, it is being loved by moviegoers.

On witnessing audience's love for Black on OTT, Rani said, "It is overwhelming and hugely gratifying to see that Black is receiving so much love from the audience even after 19 years, with its OTT release. The film holds a very special place in my filmography. The experience of working with legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and being directed by my favourite filmmaker of all times Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is something that will stay with me forever." She added, "I am glad that the film is out on Netflix and all those who missed watching the magic of Black in theatres when it released 19 years ago, will be able to witness it, on their screens. It is always humbling to see your work reach a wider audience."

The film won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Also, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor. It's the First film to have won 11 awards at the Filmfare Awards. The film draws inspiration from the life of Helen Keller, as well as the 1962 film based on her autobiography, The Miracle Worker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

