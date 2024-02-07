Left Menu

Genneya Walton joins cast of 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Born Again'.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 08:56 IST
Genneya Walton joins cast of 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Genneya Walton, Daredevil (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Genneya Walton is all set to star in the Marvel series 'Daredevil: Born Again'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, character details are not being revealed but she is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

Following a production pause in mid-June due to the writers' strike, Marvel Studios implemented a creative overhaul of 'Daredevil: Born Again', which follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero, and also features Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher, as per Deadline. The cast of the series also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James.

Walton most recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of 'Never Have I Ever ' on Netflix, and starred in the Amazon Christmas movie, 'Candy Cane Lane', opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross. Other credits include the lead role in the Storm Reid produced feature film 'Darby and the Dead' (Disney/Hulu) and a series regular on the Kenya Barris/Rashida Jones Netflix comedy #BlackAf as well as MC2 at Netflix, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024