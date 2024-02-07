Deepak Dhar forms CreAsia Studio for South East Asia

Left Menu

An established FilmTV producer and studio executive, Jessica has more than 20 years of experience working in the region, with brands like Disney, HBO Asia, Warner Media Entertainment Networks, MTV NetworksViacom, MGM Gold Network, Dow Jones Newswires, and Celestial Pictures Talking about the development, Deepak said, Given Jessicas unparalleled experience in the Asian market, Banijays global IPs and marquee concepts, exciting local collaborations and a focus on India as a production hub for the region, CreAsia Studio is our next growth engine. He further added, Were confident of Jessicas leadership to steer us towards a leading presence in the region.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO - Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, today announced Banijay Asia's strategic expansion into South East Asia, with the formation of a new entity – CreAsia Studio. With a focus on local collaborations to create local originals and produce local Banijay IP adaptations, he announced the appointment of Jessica Kam-Engle as the EVP & Business Head of CreAsia Studio. She will report to Deepak Dhar, and be responsible for driving business strategy and growth in the key markets of South East Asia – Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. An established Film/TV producer and studio executive, Jessica has more than 20 years of experience working in the region, with brands like Disney+, HBO Asia, Warner Media Entertainment Networks, MTV Networks/Viacom, MGM Gold Network, Dow Jones Newswires, and Celestial Pictures Talking about the development, Deepak said, ''Given Jessica's unparalleled experience in the Asian market, Banijay's global IPs and marquee concepts, exciting local collaborations and a focus on India as a production hub for the region, CreAsia Studio is our next growth engine.'' He further added, ''We're confident of Jessica's leadership to steer us towards a leading presence in the region. Her appointment is also a testament to our commitment to tapping into newer markets and diversifying our portfolio in the vibrant South East Asian entertainment sector.'' Talking about her new innings, Jessica Kam-Engle said, ''It's my privilege to join the Banijay family, and I am excited to lead the strategic expansion in South East Asia. There are vast opportunities to develop local and global IPs with the pool of creative talent from this region, leveraging Banijay's world-class content production expertise and its global distribution clout. I am looking forward to exciting collaborations with key players in the region.'' This latest move complement's Banijay's existing activity and presence in the region driven by its global distribution operation, Banijay Rights, which continues to handle format licensing across the region in collaboration with Dhar and the team.

