Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for courtroom comedy series 'Maamla Legal Hai'

Maamla Legal Hai, a courtroom comedy series starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma, will start streaming on Netflix from March 1.The upcoming show is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Kishans Tyagi.Maamla Legal Hai produced by Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena and Khanna.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:55 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for courtroom comedy series 'Maamla Legal Hai'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Maamla Legal Hai'', a courtroom comedy series starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Yashpal Sharma, will start streaming on Netflix from March 1.

The upcoming show is directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It also features Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

Set in the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, ''Maamla Legal Hai'' promises to bring a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon.

'''Maamla Legal' Hai offers a refreshing take on the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. ''They hustle for cases, recognition and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all the while delivering relatable content that tugs at your heartstrings,'' the makers said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

In the series, Kishan stars as VD Tyagi, the charismatic president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day. Bisht, Grewal, Batra, and Rajoria play lawyers working under Kishan's Tyagi.

''Maamla Legal Hai'' produced by Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena and Khanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024