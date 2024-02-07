Kim Nam Joo Opens Up About Her Role in "Wonderful World" alongside Cha Eun Woo

Kim Nam Joo, a revered name in the realm of K-dramas, marks a monumental return with MBC's latest offering, "Wonderful World." This upcoming Friday-Saturday drama, poised to grace screens from March 1st, unfolds a gripping narrative centered around Eun Soo Hyeon's quest, portrayed by Kim Nam Joo, to unravel the mystery behind her son's demise. The drama is a collaborative masterpiece, featuring the creative prowess of director Lee Seung-young and writer Kim Ji-eun, alongside a stellar cast including Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, and Lim Se-mi.

Kim Nam Joo's selection of "Wonderful World" for her television comeback after six years is not just a professional decision but a personal one. The character of Eun Soo Hyeon, a psychology professor and writer, resonates with her, particularly because of its maternal underpinnings. Nam Joo, a mother herself, finds a deep connection with Eun Soo Hyeon's maternal instincts and her relentless pursuit of justice for her son. This role, according to Nam Joo, is a homage to the unconditional love and sacrifice of mothers worldwide.

Eun Soo Hyeon is not just a character but a symbol of maternal strength and resilience. Her life, which once seemed perfect, takes a devastating turn with the loss of her young son. This tragedy propels her into a personal mission of retribution, showcasing her unwavering commitment to her family. Nam Joo's portrayal aims to capture the essence of a mother's love and the lengths to which she will go to protect her loved ones.

The dynamic between Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo, who plays Kwon Seon Yul, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Nam Joo praises Eun-woo's openness to learning and his dedication, predicting a remarkable synergy on-screen. Their partnership is expected to be one of the highlights of "Wonderful World," bringing together experience and fresh talent in a compelling narrative.

Kim Nam Joo's admiration extends to her other co-stars as well. She commends Kim Kang-woo for his dependable presence and dedication, portraying a nuanced character that adds depth to the drama. Lim Se Mi, with her vibrant energy and commendable acting, is credited with enhancing the on-set atmosphere, making the filming process a memorable experience for the entire cast.

Source: IMBC Entertainment