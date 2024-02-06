THEBLACKLABEL Prepares for 2024 Debut of Star-Studded New Girl Group

THEBLACKLABEL, renowned for its innovative contributions to the music industry and founded by legendary producer Teddy, has announced the upcoming launch of a new girl group in the first half of 2024. This news has sent waves of excitement across the music community, eagerly anticipating the debut of the label's next act.

The label has officially confirmed the girl group is in the final stages of preparation, with a debut targeted within the year. "The girl group produced by THEBLACKLABEL is currently preparing for their debut, aimed for the first half of this year," the label stated, promising more specifics to be unveiled in due course.

Adding a compelling narrative to the group's introduction is Moon, who comes from a notable background as the granddaughter of Lee Myung Hee, the chairman of Shinsegae Group, and the daughter of Chung Yoo Kyung, president of Shinsegae Department Store. Her involvement in the upcoming debut has piqued public interest, especially after recent photos of her with other THEBLACKLABEL trainees began circulating online, fueling speculation and excitement about her role in the group.

THEBLACKLABEL, a South Korean record label and associate company of YG Entertainment, was established in 2015 by Teddy and Kush. It has since become a pivotal player in the music scene, known for its production quality and artist development.

The label boasts a roster of distinguished artists, including Zion.T, who joined in March 2016, and Jeon Somi, who signed in September 2018 and debuted in June 2019. Other notable signings include Okasian in May 2017 and the addition of Taeyang from Big Bang in December 2022, highlighting the label's diverse and talented lineup. In January 2023, actor Park Bo-gum also joined the label, further expanding its reach beyond music. Moreover, THEBLACKLABEL has ventured into international expansion through a joint venture with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, called The Black Sea, in April 2023, aiming to broaden its influence in the Southeast Asian region.

The announcement of THEBLACKLABEL's new girl group, especially with the inclusion of Moon, a figure with significant cultural and business ties, adds a layer of intrigue and anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking debut. The music industry and fans alike are keenly watching, waiting for more details to emerge about the group's concept, members, and music style, as THEBLACKLABEL prepares to introduce its latest act to the world stage.