Union minister Kiren Rijiju attends singer Mohit Chauhan's 'Duur' song launch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday talked about the first India-Mongolia music collaboration and cultural ties as he attended the song launch event of singer Mohit Chauhan's new track 'Duur' in the national capital here. 'Duur' is the first song from Mohit Chauhan's album 'Musafir', which is a collaboration between the Indian playback singer and a Mongolian Artist Baataraj Erdenetsogt.

At the event, talking to the media, Rijiju said, "Mongolia is a very ancient country and spiritually also there is a close relationship between India and Mongolia. In Mongolia, only Buddhism is followed and Buddhism has come from our country...that is why Mongolia, in a way, considers India as its Guru. Mongolia made singer Mohit Chauhan ji its brand ambassador and tried to connect culturally, then Mohit made an album by collaborating with their artist. "I have been invited here as the chief guest and some of our officers who have served in Mongolia have also been invited. I believe that music is very important to maintain the sweet relationship," the minister added.

Talking to ANI about his track, Mohit shared, "This song is a collaboration between me and a Mongolian artist, we both have sung this song. I am also a Cultural Envoy of Mongolia to India, so I got the opportunity to visit Mongolia and to meet the artists over there to that's how I recorded the music. The song 'Duur' was shot in Himachal Pradesh. I think this is the first Cultural collaboration between India and Mongolia. And this is just the beginning, more songs will be coming soon." On Saturday, Mohit took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the track 'Duur' and captioned it, "#Duur my first song from my new solo album #Musafir is out today!!!"

The song's description reads, "Composed and produced by Mohit Chauhan is one of the 6 songs he has done with Mongolian artists. They will be released as singles over the next few months. The full album 'Musafir' will have a total of 10 songs." Mohit Chauhan is popular Bollywood playback singer. He is known for his soulful tracks like 'Tum Ho', 'Matargashti', 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Tune Jo Na Kaha', 'Kun Faya Kun', 'Pee Loon' and many more. (ANI)

