King Charles gives thanks for support after cancer diagnosis
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 03:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's King Charles on Saturday expressed gratitude for support shown by the public following his cancer diagnosis.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- King Charles
- Britain
- Charles
Advertisement