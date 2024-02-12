Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares selfie with "her favourite" R Madhavan

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film, shared a selfie on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares selfie with "her favourite" R Madhavan
R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film, shared a selfie on Monday. Kangana took to Instagram story and treated fans with a selfie featuring herself and Madhavan.

Flaunting their big smiles and ready to work together again. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script."

Earlier, the production of the film commenced in Chennai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana earlier also shared a picture and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

Expressing her excitement about working with Vijay once again, she said, "Dear Vijay sir after the incredible experience of Thalaivii happy to be basking in your glory again i love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you sir." The music for the film is composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming thriller. Nirav Shah, celebrated for his cinematography in numerous blockbusters, serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and is confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a film that captivates audiences across the globe. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

R Madhavan, on the other hand, will also be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in supernatural thriller based on black magic titled 'Shaitaan'. The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024