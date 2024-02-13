Saiyami Kher to be seen in Neeraj Pandey's new film

Actor Saiyami Kher will be seen in a crucial role in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film. As per a source, the "film will go on floors on February 15."

"The production team gears up for a 30-day shooting schedule, ensuring the film's timely completion and delivery of a high-quality cinematic masterpiece. They are planning to shoot the entire film in one go. There will be no break. It will be a Netflix original," the source said. The official announcement of the film has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, Saiyami was last seen in R Balki's 'Ghoomer', which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi. In the film, she essayed the role of a paraplegic sportsperson, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. (ANI)

