Left Menu

Former Navy Officer Reflects on Missing Daughter's Wedding during Deployment in Qatar: Embracing Life's Bittersweet Moments

They were sentenced to death in October last year for alleged espionage, but the death sentence was later commuted.The release from jail would not have been possible without Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal intervention, Verma told PTI here on Tuesday.The Navi Mumbai resident was in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city to attend a wedding in the family.I am very happy to be back among my family members.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-02-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 08:26 IST
Former Navy Officer Reflects on Missing Daughter's Wedding during Deployment in Qatar: Embracing Life's Bittersweet Moments
  • Country:
  • India

''It happens. It's part of our lives,'' retired Indian Navy commander B K Verma who has returned from Qatar says with stoicism while talking about his daughter's wedding that he could not attend.

Verma (58) was among the eight former Indian Navy personnel released from a jail in Qatar. Seven of them returned to India on Monday. They were sentenced to death in October last year for alleged espionage, but the death sentence was later commuted.

The release from jail would not have been possible without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention, Verma told PTI here on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai resident was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city to attend a wedding in the family.

''I am very happy to be back among my family members. It is also a big relief for my family. My joy has also increased because today is the wedding of my nephew,'' Verma said.

''It is due to Prime Minister Modi's personal intervention that I am sitting here today. I thank him from the bottom of my heart on behalf of myself and my colleagues. I also thank the Emir of Qatar for his magnanimous consideration of my case,'' he added.

Verma could not attend his daughter's wedding on November 27, 2022.

''But that's okay. It happens. I was a Navy officer. Even when we are naval officers, we have to travel to many places and at that time also we are not able to join many moments with the family. It's all part of our lives,'' he said.

Verma said he wanted to be with his wife and children now and also meet all his friends who stood by the family in difficult times. His wife Suman thanked God for his release and said reuniting with him was a moment they were ''forever waiting for''.

''Looking at him again, I was thinking if he is really in front of me...,'' she said.

''My husband's presence at the wedding in Indore makes me feel like we are reliving our daughter's wedding moment. My daughter is also with us,'' she added.

She also thanked the Indian government for its efforts to secure her husband's release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024