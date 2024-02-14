Left Menu

This is how Shahid Kapoor wished his wife Mira on Valentine's Day

Shahid posted a video of himself in his Instagram stories, saying, "I love you, Mira,"

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:10 IST
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shahid Kapoor, known for his affectionate gestures towards wife Mira Rajput took to social media on Wednesday to extend wishes to her on Valentine's Day. Shahid posted a video of himself in his Instagram stories, saying, "I love you, Mira."

"Because you are travelling and you are not in town, This is my date for tonight" the actor is heard saying while eating a date fruit. In the quirky video, the 'Farzi' actor is seen in a black hoodie that he paired with a White T shirt and black sunglasses while seated inside a car.

On this special day, Shahid managed to connect and show his love in a charming way despite their physical distance. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7 this year, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

