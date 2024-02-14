'Invasion' to return with season 3 on Apple TV+

Left Menu

Streaming platform Apple TV has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi drama Invasion.The show, which comes from Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will go into production later this month.According to Deadline, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Streaming platform Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of its hit sci-fi drama ''Invasion''.

The show, which comes from Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will go into production later this month.

According to Deadline, ''Invasion'' follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Kinberg, who serves as creator and executive producer on the series, said he is proud of the team has achieved with first two seasons of the show. ''This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the 'Invasion', while keeping our characters front and centre, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one,'' Kinberg said in a statement.

''Invasion'' stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian Gonzalez Norvind were added to the second season as series regulars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

