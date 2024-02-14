In pics: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial site

Actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday visited Pulwama memorial site at Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir. February 14, 2019 marks five years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. The 'Operation Valentine' team paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

Engaging with commandoes and officials at the memorial site, Varun Tej shared, "Being here is overwhelming. I feel proud, but there's also deep sadness. The soldiers' sacrifice shows incredible bravery and dedication." Speaking of 'Operation Valentine', it revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Telugu, the film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 16, will now be released on March 1. (ANI)

