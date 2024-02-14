Rashmika Mandanna to appear in Neha Dhupia's show 'No Filter Neha'

Left Menu

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear on the sixth season of Neha Dhupia's show 'No Filter Neha'. The new season has a video-first approach.

Sharing more details, Neha in a statement earlier said, "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry." Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rashmika will be seen in 'Pushpa 2' with Allu Arjun. The film is slated to release on August 15.

Speaking of Neha's acting projects, she is also all set to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family. Expressing her excitement, Neha shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space.It's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it"

The show focuses on family-centric humour. (ANI)

