Two men charged with bribery over Petrofac contracts, UK court listing show
Two men have been charged with bribery in relation to the award of contracts to oilfield services provider Petrofac and are due to appear in a London court on Monday, according to court listings. Marwan Chedid is charged with three counts of bribery, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2018.
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Two men have been charged with bribery in relation to the award of contracts to oilfield services provider Petrofac and are due to appear in a London court on Monday, according to court listings. Marwan Chedid is charged with three counts of bribery, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2018. George Salibi is charged with two counts of bribery.
Petrofac did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both men are listed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, according to court listings published on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- George Salibi
- Westminster Magistrates' Court
- Petrofac
- Marwan Chedid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nine injured in incident involving 'corrosive substance' in London, police say
Nine injured in London incident involving 'corrosive substance', police say
Greta Thunberg due in London court over oil protest
UK lawmaker to give up seat in Jewish area of London over safety threats
A woman and her 2 young daughters are in a hospital after a ''corrosive substance'' attack in London