Two men charged with bribery over Petrofac contracts, UK court listing show

Two men have been charged with bribery in relation to the award of contracts to oilfield services provider Petrofac and are due to appear in a London court on Monday, according to court listings. Marwan Chedid is charged with three counts of bribery, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2018.

Updated: 15-02-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 21:50 IST
Two men have been charged with bribery in relation to the award of contracts to oilfield services provider Petrofac and are due to appear in a London court on Monday, according to court listings. Marwan Chedid is charged with three counts of bribery, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2018. George Salibi is charged with two counts of bribery.

Petrofac did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both men are listed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, according to court listings published on Thursday.

