Abhimanyu Singh signs up for historical drama 'Lahore 1947'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:33 IST
Abhimanyu Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Abhimanyu Singh has boarded the cast of director Rajkumar Santoshi's ''Lahore 1947'', the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming period film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is fronted by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Singh, known for movies such as ''Gulaal'', ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'' and ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'', will play the antagonist in ''Lahore 1947''.

''Usually, whenever we think of a villain's character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish (Puri) ji and Danny (Denzongpa) ji but we have to look forward and see who's taking the baton ahead. ''Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in 'Lahore 1947'. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry,'' Santoshi said in a statement.

The details of the plot of ''Lahore 1947'' have been kept under wraps.

The film will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar with Santosh Sivan attached as director of photography.

