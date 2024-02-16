Jr NTR-starrer 'Devara' gets new release date, to arrive on October 10

The release of ''Devara'' has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR-starrer will now hit the screens on October 10, the makers said on Friday.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Jr NTR shared the new release date on his official X page.

'''#Devara' Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24,'' the ''RRR'' star captioned his post.

''Devara'' is directed by Koratala Siva, the pan-India film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)