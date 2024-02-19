J’khand CM inaugurates three-day Itkhori festival

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday said religious sites of all faiths would be secured and beautified in the state.

Soren made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Itkhori Mahotsav in Chatra district.

The Itkhori Mahotsav, initiated in 2015, was officially recognised as a state fair in 2016. Itkhori is acknowledged as a mini temple town, situated approximately 150km away from state capital Ranchi.

Itkhori holds historical significance and is considered a convergence point for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths, reflecting the rich cultural and religious diversity of the region.

''Itkhori is revered by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Various programmes will be organised during the three-day festival,'' the CM said.

Soren affirmed, ''The coalition government in Jharkhand has committed to securing and enhancing religious sites of all faiths across the state.'' Earlier, the CM paid homage at the Bhadrakali temple in Itkhori.

According to an official, the state government has augmented its funding for the festival to Rs 80 lakh from the previous Rs 50 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)