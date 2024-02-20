Left Menu

Salman Khan unveils Varun Tej starrer 'Operation Valentine' official trailer

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the official Hindi trailer of actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer pan-India film 'Operation Valentine'.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:56 IST
Salman Khan unveils Varun Tej starrer 'Operation Valentine' official trailer
Salman Khan, Operation Valentine poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the official Hindi trailer of actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer pan-India film 'Operation Valentine'. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a post on his stories that he captioned, "JO HOGA DEKHA JAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike. My best wishes to @varunkonidela07, and team #OperationValentine for March 1st."

The Telugu trailer was launched digitally by actor Ram Charan. The electrifying trailer presents Varun Tej as a fearless IAF pilot, all set to take on the enemy, while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled air force radar officer. The trailer offers a perfect blend of thrills, emotions, and excitement. With its gripping narrative, the "Final Strike" unfolds into a thrilling rollercoaster flight of suspense, high-octane action-packed sequences, and unexpected twists.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has managed to garner praise from the audience. Meanwhile, on Salman's work front, the superstar has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024