Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty arrive in Goa for Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021. Their grand wedding will take place on February 21.

20-02-2024
Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa airport has been crowded with celebrities jetting in from Mumbai for the destination wedding of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Earlier in the day, celebrities Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra boarded flight from Mumbai to head to Goa to arrive in time for the wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky.

On Monday, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted arriving at Goa for the wedding. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021. Their grand wedding will take place on February 21.

As per reports, the wedding festivities are being organized in an eco-friendly way. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

