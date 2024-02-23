Left Menu

"He was like a father to me": Darshan Kumaar remembers Satish Kaushik

Actor Darshan Kumaar is currently busy promoting his upcoming courtroom drama film 'Kaagaz 2'.

Darshan Kumaar (Image source: ANI Photo), Satish Kaushik (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Darshan Kumaar is currently busy promoting his upcoming courtroom drama film 'Kaagaz 2'. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on March 1.

Recently, the actor, while talking to ANI, remembered Satish Kaushik and said that he was like a father to him. Kumaar said, "I had a very old relationship with Satish Sir, it was during my school days when he cast me in his film. He held auditions in Delhi for the movie 'Tere Naam'. He liked my audition and cast me in it. After that, we tried to work on a lot of films but nothing worked out and then he called me for 'Kaagaz 2'. He was like a father to me, whenever my film was a hit or he liked my work, he used to call even at 1 in the night. He was the best in everything. Every single thing that he told me and the guidance he gave will remain with me throughout my life."

Recently, the makers of 'Kaagaz 2' unveiled the film's official trailer, which received positive responses from the fans. The trailer showcases Satish's character seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies.

In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

The film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

