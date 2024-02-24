Left Menu

Telugu star Nani's first look from 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' released

Production banner DVV Entertainment on Saturday unveiled the first look of Telugu star Nani from his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.The production banner shared the actors first look on its social media handles on the occasion of Nanis 40th birthday.Happy Birthday Brother... The movie is produced by DVV Danayya through DVV Entertainment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 14:30 IST
Production banner DVV Entertainment on Saturday unveiled the first look of Telugu star Nani from his upcoming movie ''Saripodhaa Sanivaaram''.

The production banner shared the actor's first look on its social media handles on the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday.

''Happy Birthday Brother... @NameIsNani. Here's our MASS treat for all... #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse,'' DVV Entertainment posted on X.

Dubbed as an ''action spectacle'', ''Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'' is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film, which also features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P, will be released in theatres on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

''Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'' marks Nani and Athreya's second collaboration after ''Ante Sundaraniki'' in 2022. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya through DVV Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

